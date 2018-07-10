Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On bench Tuesday
Bader is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Bader appears to have nudged ahead of the struggling Dexter Fowler in the battle for the Cardinals' right field job, but Fowler will still likely see a good number of starts. The veteran gets the nod for the second time in three games Tuesday.
