Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On track for activation
Bader (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list when eligible Wednesday, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Bader landed on the injured list last week and was never expected to miss more than the 10-day minimum, so this news isn't overly surprising. The 24-year-old figures to return to a prominent role in center field upon his activation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Should return after minimum•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heads to IL•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not starting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Day-to-day with hamstring issue•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Battling hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran