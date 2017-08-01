Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Optioned to minors
Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears the way for Stephen Piscotty (groin) to return from the 10-day disabled list after he recently wrapped up a rehab assignment in the minors. Bader went 6-for-21 with a pair of extra-base hits while manning an everyday role in the outfield during his first taste of the big leagues, but since the return of Piscotty would likely have relegated him to the bench more frequently, the Cardinals decided that the 23-year-old was better served heading back to the minors.
