Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.

Bader was battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder but will instead head back to Memphis for the start of the 2018 season. Last year, Bader appeared in 32 games for the Cardinals, hitting .235 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 92 plate appearances. He was able to impress the club this spring with a .846 OPS in 21 Grapefruit League games but the sheer volume of quality outfielders on the major-league team will force him to remain in the minors for the time being.