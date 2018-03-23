Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Optioned to Triple-A
Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.
Bader was battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder but will instead head back to Memphis for the start of the 2018 season. Last year, Bader appeared in 32 games for the Cardinals, hitting .235 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 92 plate appearances. He was able to impress the club this spring with a .846 OPS in 21 Grapefruit League games but the sheer volume of quality outfielders on the major-league team will force him to remain in the minors for the time being.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hot start to spring•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contending for roster spot•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Slump continues Friday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: More power out of top of order•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Goes deep out of leadoff spot in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Leading off Sunday•
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...