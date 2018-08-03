Bader is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Pittsburgh, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader is coming off a three-strikeout performance Thursday, so he'll take a seat to start the series against the Pirates. The 24-year-old is 4-for-18 with 10 strikeouts over his last seven games, as Tyler O'Neill gets the start in center field Friday.

