Bader is not in the lineup Friday against the Indians, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old 0-for-2 during Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader after missing the previous two games with a migraine, and he'll return to the bench Friday. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler will start in the outfield from left to right.
