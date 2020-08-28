Bader is not in the lineup Friday against the Indians, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old 0-for-2 during Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader after missing the previous two games with a migraine, and he'll return to the bench Friday. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler will start in the outfield from left to right.

