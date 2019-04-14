Bader is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds in Mexico.

Bader will head to the bench Sunday in the midst of a slump, as he is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts over his last five games. The 24-year-old has started all but one game in center field entering Sunday, so hopefully a day off will help him get back on track. Tyler O'Neill will bat sixth and start in center field Sunday for the Cardinals.