Bader is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.

It has been a really rough year at the plate for Bader (79 wRC+), so even though he is the Cardinals' best defensive center fielder, he figures to continue to lose playing time, especially when Marcell Ozuna (finger) gets healthy. Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez will start in the outfield from left to right.

More News
Our Latest Stories