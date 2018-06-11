Bader went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Bader drew his first start since last Wednesday and generated his first multi-hit effort May 31 in the process. The promising outfielder surged in May, finishing the month with a .310 average and four home runs. However, it's been a rough go of it thus far in June, as even factoring in Sunday's two hits, Bader sports just a .150 average over his first 21 plate appearances of the month. However, given that he's still outpacing veteran Dexter Fowler at the plate overall, Bader figures to continue seeing fairly regular playing time for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories