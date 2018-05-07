Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot Sunday
Bader went 2-for-7 with a run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.
Bader manned the leadoff spot in Tommy Pham's (groin) stead and supplied his first multi-hit effort since April 22 in the process. The one run he scored was a notable one, as he crossed the plate on Dexter Fowler's game-winning two-run home run after getting on base by legging out an infield single. The 23-year-old outfielder has been seeing fairly regular playing time and holding his own against big-league arms, slashing .261/.393/.326 over 53 plate appearances thus far. If Pham misses additional time due to his groin strain, Bader is likely to continue drawing starts in his stead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Manning leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Singles, steals base in Thursday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits home run Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hot start to spring•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....