Bader went 2-for-7 with a run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.

Bader manned the leadoff spot in Tommy Pham's (groin) stead and supplied his first multi-hit effort since April 22 in the process. The one run he scored was a notable one, as he crossed the plate on Dexter Fowler's game-winning two-run home run after getting on base by legging out an infield single. The 23-year-old outfielder has been seeing fairly regular playing time and holding his own against big-league arms, slashing .261/.393/.326 over 53 plate appearances thus far. If Pham misses additional time due to his groin strain, Bader is likely to continue drawing starts in his stead.