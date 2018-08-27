Bader went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double and also scored once in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Bader was productive in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field, lacing a double in each contest during the three-game set. The outfielder has now driven in 11 runs over the last 16 games, and 12 overall on 25 hits in August. Bader has boosted his season average 15 points to .280 during what's been his best all-around month at the plate this season, one that's seen him compile 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, three home runs).