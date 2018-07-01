Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Picks up third start in a row
Bader will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.
It appears Bader has overtaken Dexter Fowler as the Cardinals' primary right fielder, as Sunday marks the former's third straight start at the position, with two of the assignments coming against right-handed pitching. Fowler, meanwhile, has been on the bench for all three games and hasn't shown many signs of awaking from his season-long slumber. After performing in impressive fashion over the first two months of the season, Bader slumped through most of June, but picked up the pace over the past week. He has gone 8-for-17 with five runs, three RBI and a steal over his past six games (five starts).
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Continues producing Monday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Thorn in side of Brewers pitching•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Productive in Sunday start•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pair of hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Finishes May on offensive tear•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...