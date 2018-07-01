Bader will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.

It appears Bader has overtaken Dexter Fowler as the Cardinals' primary right fielder, as Sunday marks the former's third straight start at the position, with two of the assignments coming against right-handed pitching. Fowler, meanwhile, has been on the bench for all three games and hasn't shown many signs of awaking from his season-long slumber. After performing in impressive fashion over the first two months of the season, Bader slumped through most of June, but picked up the pace over the past week. He has gone 8-for-17 with five runs, three RBI and a steal over his past six games (five starts).