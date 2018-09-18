Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pinch-hit blast in win
Bader slugged a three-run home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during a win over the Braves on Monday.
Bader stepped to the plate with two outs and two on in the eighth, smacking a 406-foot shot to left center to extend the Cardinals' lead to 9-5 at the time. The rookie outfielder's clutch homer represented a rare taste of offensive success in September, as he's hitting just .208 for the month despite Monday's heroics.
