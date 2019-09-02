Bader went 2-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles during the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds on Sunday.

Bader's pair of RBI hits were especially timely, with the first bringing the Cardinals to within a run at 3-2 in the seventh inning and the second delivering the winning run in the ninth. Bader has raised his season average 20 points to .215 since returning from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 20 by going 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI, nine walks, a stolen base and 11 runs.