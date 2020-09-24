Bader went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's loss against Kansas City.
Bader plated two runs with a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning, but his two-hit performance wasn't enough to spark the Cardinals offensively in the final game of the I-70 series against the Royals. Bader has only hit .210 this season and ended a four-game hitless streak with this performance, so it's clear he's been struggling at the plate all season long. In fact, this was just his fourth multi-hit performance of the campaign.