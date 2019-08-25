Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

It's his first big-league homer since June 8 and his seventh in 95 games for St. Louis this season. Bader hasn't exactly torn it up since getting recalled to the majors earlier this week, going 3-for-12 at the plate, but he's drawn seven walks in five games and two of the hits (a triple and Saturday's homer) have gone for extra bases.