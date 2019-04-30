Bader went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

His fifth-inning blast off Patrick Corbin kick-started a six-run inning for the Cards. Bader is slashing .222/.397/.444 through 18 games with three homers and a steal, and while typically hitting eighth in front of the pitcher is doing wonders for his walk totals and OBP, the 24-year-old isn't seeing as many hittable pitches as GMs with fantasy shares in him would like.