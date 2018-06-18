Bader went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Bader started in right field for the fourth time in the last five games, sending Dexter Fowler to the bench yet again. Bader remains exponentially more productive than the veteran, with his .264/.326/.411 line dwarfing Fowler's .173/.279/.283. It appears that at a minimum, Bader will continue drawing 3-4 starts a week on average, with the possibility of even more frequent playing time if Fowler's malaise persists.