Bader went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Reds on Friday.

After sitting the prior two games, Bader drew the start in center field Friday and was a productive table-setter during the narrow win. The 25-year-old has scuffled badly at the plate since late May after seeing his season average climb as high as .269. Bader has experienced a 62-point drop in that figure since that point, the direct consequence of hitting just .157 over his last 43 games.