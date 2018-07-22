Bader went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs during a win over the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. He's 3-for-6 with a double in three games since missing the second-half opener last Thursday with a hyperextended right knee.

Bader's start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader was his first of the season's second half, as he'd come off the bench the previous two games. The promising outfielder continues to enjoy a resurgent July after a lackluster June, as he's now hitting .360 during the current month and has raised his season average 18 points to .279 since July 4.