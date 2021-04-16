Bader (forearm) continues to make progress but is still 10-to-14 days from being fully cleared to participate in all baseball activities, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader was originally expected to miss four weeks when he suffered a setback with his forearm in late March. He hasn't reportedly been dealing with any further setbacks, but he's behind that original timeline, as it will be roughly five weeks from the start of that timeframe when he's cleared for all baseball activities, let alone cleared to return to game action. Dylan Carlson has handled most of the starts in center in his absence.