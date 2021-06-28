Bader (ribs) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader appeared in three games with Low-A Palm Beach recently, and he'll face increased competition in the near future before he's cleared to return to the majors. The Cardinals are hopeful that the center fielder will be reinstated from the injured list in the near future, but it's not yet clear how many appearances he'll make with the Triple-A club.