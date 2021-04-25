Bader (forearm) is at full speed and could rejoin the team in the next 7-to-10 days if his progress continues as planned, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader was cleared for live batting practice earlier in the week and appears to have responded well to that increase in workload. Assuming that continues, he should be set to return some time during the team's home stand against the Mets and Rockies that begins on May 3.