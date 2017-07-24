Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Raking for Triple-A club
Bader, 23, is slashing .298/.355/.519 over 380 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis in 2017.
Bader's slugging percentage leads all players currently on the Memphis roster, but he isn't on the Cardinals' 40-man roster, which may make it difficult for him to receive a promotion to the big club this season. It's probably for the best for Bader to continue picking up regular at-bats at Triple-A, since the Cardinals don't have an immediate need for outfield help at the big-league level -- Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Magneuris Sierra and Jose Martinez are giving the team plenty of production.
