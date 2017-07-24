Bader, 23, is slashing .298/.355/.519 over 380 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis in 2017.

Bader's slugging percentage leads all players currently on the Memphis roster, but he isn't on the Cardinals' 40-man roster, which may make it difficult for him to receive a promotion to the big club this season. It's probably for the best for Bader to continue picking up regular at-bats at Triple-A, since the Cardinals don't have an immediate need for outfield help at the big-league level -- Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Magneuris Sierra and Jose Martinez are giving the team plenty of production.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast