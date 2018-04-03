Bader was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Bader will take the roster spot of Jedd Gyorko (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old prospect appeared in 32 games for the big club last season, hitting .235/.283/.376 with three homers across 92 plate appearances. Bader impressed during spring training, notching an .846 OPS in 21 Grapefruit League games, so he should be given some opportunities to prove himself while he's with the Cardinals. He'll likely serve as outfield depth and a right-handed bench bat until Gyorko is healthy, at which point he'll likely be headed back to the minors.