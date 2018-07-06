Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Records sixth home run
Bader went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, double and two runs scored Thursday against the Giants.
Bader flew out in his first at-bat but followed that up with a double, single and then a home run, falling only a triple short of the cycle. It was his third three-hit effort this season, and his first since May 31. With Dexter Fowler's continuing struggles, Bader has seen more consistent at-bats and has taken advantage with five multi-hit games in his past eight starts.
