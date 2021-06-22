Bader (ribs) is easing back into things at the Cardinals' facility in Jupiter, Florida, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Manager Mike Shildt said Jupiter will be a more controlled setting for Bader to take at-bats once he's ready to do so. To this point, the center fielder has done nothing but light work since going on the injured list May 25, so he likely remains a few weeks from returning to the Cardinals.