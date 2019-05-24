Bader (elbow) is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday versus the Braves.

Bader exited Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader after being hit by a pitch in the elbow, though he still came off the bench and played center field in the nightcap. The 24-year-old has been seeing the ball well over the last seven games by going 9-for-19 with six runs scored and a home run.

More News
Our Latest Stories