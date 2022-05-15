Bader (heel) is starting in center field and batting eighth Sunday against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Bader was held out of the lineup Saturday due to heel soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. In five games since recording his first three-hit game of the season May 7, the 27-year-old is 2-for-14 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs.