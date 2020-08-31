site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-harrison-bader-remains-out-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Remains out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2020
at
5:19 pm ET 1 min read
Bader isn't in Monday's lineup against the Reds.
Bader will take a seat for the third time in the past four games but should be available off the bench once again. Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler will start in the outfield from left to right.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read