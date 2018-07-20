Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Remains out of Friday's lineup
Bader (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Bader was held out of Thursday's lineup as well from the hyperextended knee he sustained against the Reds on Sunday. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the Cardinals could simply be taking advantage of the All-Star break to give the 24-year-old a couple extra days to recover. Dexter Fowler will bat seventh and start in right field for St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Held out vs. Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Diagnosed with hyperextended knee•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Exits with apparent ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Dealing with hamstring issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...