Bader (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader was held out of Thursday's lineup as well from the hyperextended knee he sustained against the Reds on Sunday. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the Cardinals could simply be taking advantage of the All-Star break to give the 24-year-old a couple extra days to recover. Dexter Fowler will bat seventh and start in right field for St. Louis.