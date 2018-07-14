Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Remains out Saturday
Bader (hamstring) is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Reds.
Bader managed to pinch hit Friday, but he'll be held out of Saturday's tilt, likely as a precaution. There's a good chance manager Mike Matheny will shut Bader down until after the All-Star break to ensure he's healthy for the second half of the season.
