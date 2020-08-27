Bader (head) is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Bader was limited to a reserve role Wednesday due to a migraine, and it sounds like that will remain the case Thursday. Dylan Carlson is once again starting in center field in his stead.
