Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bader isn't starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game of the day. The Cardinals will roll with Lane Thomas in center field.
