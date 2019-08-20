Although the team has yet to make an official announcement, Bader is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis later Tuesday, Stu Durando and Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

Rookie Randy Arozarena has been informed he'll be sent back to the Redbirds in a corresponding move after going 2-for-8 in his brief major-league tenure. Bader continued his torrid stretch down on the farm Monday night by slugging his seventh home run in 16 games with Memphis. Monday, manager Mike Shildt praised Bader's approach regarding his temporary demotion, which came about when the outfielder's average sunk to .195 following an 0-for-4 showing against the Astros on July 28.