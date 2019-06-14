Bader went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run against the Mets in a tie game that was suspended due to rain in the ninth inning Thursday.

Just before the game was called, Bader laced a double to left field with two outs that plated Kolten Wong with the game-tying run. Bader was actually thrown out at third base on the play to officially end the top half of the frame, putting a bizarre temporary finish to a contest that will resume play Friday evening before the the two teams' regularly scheduled contest. Bader's multi-hit effort was his first since May 24 and pushed his monthly average to .265 across 11 games.