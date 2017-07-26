Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Scores game-winning run in MLB debut
Bader went 1-for-4 with a double and the winning run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.
The rookie made his mark in his first taste of major-league regular-season action, roping a double into left in the bottom of the ninth and then flashing his speed by scoring the winning run on a sacrifice fly to short right field by Jedd Gyorko. The two-bagger notably came against southpaw reliever Jake McGee, adding to the extensive track record of success against left-handed pitching that the outfielder brings with him from Triple-A Memphis. Bader will get a multi-game audition with the Cardinals for the time being while Dexter Fowler recovers from a wrist strain on the 10-day disabled list.
