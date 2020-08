Bader went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Bader got aboard with a double in the third inning and later scored on a Tommy Edman single. In the fifth, Bader launched his first homer of the year off Reds starter Wade Miley. The 26-year-old Bader had been held without a hit in the last three games. He's batting .185 with just one homer, one RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base across 32 plate appearances.