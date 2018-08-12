Bader went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

Bader's 393-foot shot in the sixth was his second round tripper in as many games. The 24-year-old has opened August wielding a red-hot bat, as he's now posted five multi-hit efforts on his way to a .353 average over his first 10 games of the month.