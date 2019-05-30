Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Settling into everyday role
Bader will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Phillies.
Bader appeared to have settled in as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder earlier in May, but he seems to have since recaptured a near-everyday role over the last couple of weeks. The defensively-challenged Jose Martinez has lost out on playing time as a result, though both he and Bader will be included in the lineup Thursday with Dexter Fowler receiving a breather. It marks Bader's fourth consecutive start.
