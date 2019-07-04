Bader, who went 2-for-4 in a win over the Mariners for his first multi-hit effort since June 13, was mired in a 4-for-43 slump in the 15 games prior to Wednesday.

The young outfielder's .093 average over that span (48 plate appearances) caused his season figure to take a 39-point tumble down to .206. It remains to be seen if Bader's modest but productive output Wednesday serves as a true slump-busting effort, but it doesn't hurt his case to strengthen his increasingly tenuous hold on an everyday role.