Bader (ribs) started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Low-A Palm Beach's win over Fort Myers on Friday.

Bader played five innings before being subbed out, but the fact he got three plate appearances serves as a good foundation for the beginning of his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since May 25, so he could spend a good portion of the coming week playing in rehab games at different affiliates before activation is deemed appropriate.