Bader (forearm) went 1-for-4 in his season debut against the Pirates on Friday.
Bader made his long-awaited 2021 regular-season debut after an extended stay on the IL due to a forearm injury. The 26-year-old stepped back into his starting center field role, where he'll look to remain a mainstay moving forward with the help of his stellar glove work.
