Bader went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Bader has now hit and scored in four straight games, a span during which he's also recorded both of his stolen bases. The 23-year-old's start in center field Thursday was in place of Tommy Pham (groin), who ultimately served in a pinch-hit capacity and whose absence from the starting lineup was deemed precautionary by manager Mike Matheny, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

