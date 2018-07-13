Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sits again Friday
Bader is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
The young outfielder had been working his way into a full-time starting role, but he's now been on the bench for three straight games. He first missed out to Dexter Fowler for a pair of games and will see Jose Martinez move out to the outfield in his place Friday.
