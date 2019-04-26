Bader is not in Friday's lineup against the Reds.

Bader came off the injured list Wednesday after missing 10 days with a hamstring issue, but he sat in that game against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, and will sit again in this one against righty Anthony DeSclafani. With Jose Martinez and Dexter Fowler locked in at the plate, Bader may struggle to get starts against righties, at least in the short term.

