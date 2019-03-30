Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sits out Saturday
Bader is not starting Saturday against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Bader is the only change after the Cardinals trotted out the same eight hitters for the first two games of the season. Tyler O'Neill starts in his place, batting sixth and playing center field.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Strong start to 2019•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting to develop as hitter•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Another productive day in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cracks 12th homer•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pinch-hit blast in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On bench Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...