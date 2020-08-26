Bader is absent from Wednesday's lineup against the Royals after experiencing a migraine, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old apparently began experiencing the migraine Tuesday night, which also resulted in some vomiting. Bader will be available off the bench, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
