Bader is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Bader will remain on the bench for a second straight game as the Cardinals once again go with an outfield consisting of Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez. In six appearances since the All-Star break (four starts), Bader is 2-for-11 (.182) with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories