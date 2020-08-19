Bader is not in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Bader was expected to sit Tuesday before Tyler O'Neill was scratched with a finger issue, pushing Dylan Carlson to left and Bader back into the lineup in center. Bader will now sit Wednesday afternoon instead, with O'Neill in left and Carlson in center, but there's a good chance he returns for the nightcap.